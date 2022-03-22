Northeast Arkansas doctor starts free reading program

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann doctor wants to show the importance of reading at a young age with a reading program for his patients.

Pediatrician Dr. Matthew Harvison of the NEA Baptist Clinic said this is his way to contribute to the development of the youth.

“I think there is a lot of good, community improvement that could potentially be seen in the future just by starting with something as little as giving a book to an infant or preschooler,” Dr. Harvison said.

The book program is targeted towards children starting at 6 months to 3 years of age.

Dr. Harvison hopes to expand the book program and inspire other clinics to start a program as well.

“It’s been shown that early literacy does help with social skills, communication skills, vocabulary,” he said.

The program is based on the “Reach Out and Read” model, which is endorsed by the American Association of Pediatrics.

