Northeast Arkansas doctor starts free reading program

Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr....
Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr. Harvison said.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann doctor wants to show the importance of reading at a young age with a reading program for his patients.

Pediatrician Dr. Matthew Harvison of the NEA Baptist Clinic said this is his way to contribute to the development of the youth.

“I think there is a lot of good, community improvement that could potentially be seen in the future just by starting with something as little as giving a book to an infant or preschooler,” Dr. Harvison said.

The book program is targeted towards children starting at 6 months to 3 years of age.

Dr. Harvison hopes to expand the book program and inspire other clinics to start a program as well.

“It’s been shown that early literacy does help with social skills, communication skills, vocabulary,” he said.

The program is based on the “Reach Out and Read” model, which is endorsed by the American Association of Pediatrics.

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
The size of an average hanger at the Paragould Airport is not large enough for a business size...
Finding a house for sale in Jonesboro is a challenge with the number of house available being...
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
