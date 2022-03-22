Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Out-of-pocket expenses for sexual assault victims can be high; Missouri offering only forensic exam for free

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Violence Against Women Act guarantees victims of sexual assault don’t have to pay for forensic exams. Those costs are covered by the state.

However, some survivors are forced to pay out of pocket for other expenses when at the hospital. When a sexual assault victim goes to the hospital, Mercy’s sexual assault program coordinator Dawn Day says the victims are offered medication to prevent sexually transmitted infections and emergency contraception. Dawn says the medication to prevent HIV can cost a victim thousands of dollars. All of that medication is not covered by the state and it can be expensive.

”We used to be able to give one-time doses in the emergency room,” Day says. “The CDC recommends that individuals now have a seven-day prescription of antibiotics which has come at an extra burden of cost because it’s something we’re having to send people out for.”

Within some Mercy hospitals across the state, Day says victims are not charged for any of the medications. The hospital bills the insurance company and then cover the rest of the costs themselves. Day advocates for this to be something covered by the state, that way no victim is ever responsible to pay.

“Why are you not building that into funding where that is part of the forensic cost,” Day says. “We don’t charge for a kit. Why can’t we pull prophylactic medication into forensic care, rather than leave it on the medical side? It truly is part of our forensic care that we offer those medications.”

CoxHealth’s assistant forensic program coordinator Brooke Batesel says there are other ways to get financial support. Batesel says at the time of the exam, victims are given the option to apply for the Missouri Crime Victims Compensation Fund. There are also other ways to offset some of those costs.

“If the patient was willing to go to the health department or OACAC to receive those medications, they could get the STI or pregnancy prophylactic medications at little or no costs from one of those other community partners,” Batesel says.

However, it’s more than just medications. Some victims face serious injuries that require more care at the hospital. Day says she works with patients to keep costs as low as possible.

“Every single patient that leaves the emergency room, I cannot promise them that a bill will not come,” Day says. “I don’t work in accounting. But what I can promise them is that if they do happen to receive a bill from Mercy for anything, they’re provided with my information. They can contact me and we can work together with Mercy billing to see what can happen. If I’m able to put them in contact with resources that cover those costs, we will.”

Day hopes changes will be made within the state to offer those medications at no cost across the board.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police...
Arkansas police officer fatally shoots Texas jail escapee
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday that she would appeal a judge’s ruling...
Arkansas AG to appeal judge’s ruling against new voting laws
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
MSHP releases details on last week's deadly I-57 pile-up in Mississippi County
MSHP releases details on last week's deadly I-57 pile-up in Mississippi County