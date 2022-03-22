Paragould airport expanding thanks to grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Municipal Airport is getting a major upgrade, and it’s all thanks to a state grant.

The grant is worth $400,000 and will go towards building a new hangar, which will be the largest hangar they have, allowing the airport to host larger business aircrafts.

Roger Slayton is the Manager for the Paragould , and he says that this new addition will really expand what they can do.

“I have been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Slayton. “We got room to build three more and I’m hoping in the future we get occupants to build those.”

Slayton said that hanger was needed because of an increase of traffic because of the city’s growing population.

“Paragould is growing, the community is growing so you are going to see bigger aircrafts and people using them for different things like business,” said Slayton.

Construction on the hanger is expected to start within the next week and is hoped to be completed by July. That is when the airport will assess if there is a need for a second or third large hanger.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.