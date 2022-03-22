Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould airport expanding thanks to grant

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Municipal Airport is getting a major upgrade, and it’s all thanks to a state grant.

The grant is worth $400,000 and will go towards building a new hangar, which will be the largest hangar they have, allowing the airport to host larger business aircrafts.

Roger Slayton is the Manager for the Paragould , and he says that this new addition will really expand what they can do.

“I have been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Slayton. “We got room to build three more and I’m hoping in the future we get occupants to build those.”

Slayton said that hanger was needed because of an increase of traffic because of the city’s growing population.

“Paragould is growing, the community is growing so you are going to see bigger aircrafts and people using them for different things like business,” said Slayton.

Construction on the hanger is expected to start within the next week and is hoped to be completed by July. That is when the airport will assess if there is a need for a second or third large hanger.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
Dog finds meth during walk outside

Latest News

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting
Finding a house for sale in Jonesboro is a challenge with the number of house available being...
Housing market scares has home buyers searching for answers
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Trends in Northeast Arkansas housing market
Trends in Northeast Arkansas housing market