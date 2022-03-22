Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Permanent Daylight Saving Time could improve mood, routine

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro pediatrician believes there needs to be more consistency when it comes to time.

Dr. Brannon Treece, a pediatrician with NEA Baptist Woodsprings Clinic, said a permanent Daylight Saving Time could improve morning and nighttime routines.

“We flip back in the fall and then we spring forward in the spring,” he said. “I think it becomes difficult for children, families, everybody to try to make those transitions.”

Dr. Treece added the extra daylight in the evenings could improve moods and healthy lifestyles for families because it would motivate them to get outside more.

“Take advantage of the sunshine in the afternoons and in the evenings,” he said. “Then at the nighttime close the curtains, and when it’s time to wake up, make sure the lights are on in the house.”

Shunquetta Cunningham, a mother of five, believes the adjustment to Daylight Saving Time is doable.

“I play music or I’ll have some inspirational things going on and they know it’s a part of the routine,” she said. “I literally have a routine on the wall.”

Cunningham said adjusting to a permanent time change is the least of parents’ problems, as they may be dealing with other issues like “the darkness of going to school hungry, going to school in poverty, going to school with low education, reading attainment.”

The Sunshine Protection Act is currently waiting for a vote from the U.S. House of Representatives before it heads to President Biden’s desk.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
Dog finds meth during walk outside

Latest News

Reading to children as young as six months can help develop their cognitive skills, Dr....
Northeast Arkansas doctor starts free reading program
After two years of waiting due to COVID, the St. Bernards health and wellness expo will be back...
Health and Wellness Expo returns after two-year break
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Dr. Omar Aziz urges pregnant women to get screened for syphilis.
County doctor urges education, prevention on syphilis