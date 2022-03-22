Pocahontas commits $12.5 million to new building projects amid growth

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - With great growth comes great responsibility. In this case, that responsibility is building new commercial and residential projects to accommodate that growth.

The City of Pocahontas saw more than a 15 percent population growth from 2019 to 2020, a swell of around 1,000 residents.

Now, they’re seeing more investments in construction projects than ever before.

Mayor Keith Sutton believes the growth and building projects go hand-in-hand. As more people move in, new projects arise, leading to more people living and working in the town.

It’s a good problem to have, but he also said it puts the toll it takes on city workers into perspective.

“I don’t sleep much. It’s pretty overwhelming, but I’ve got a great team,” Sutton said.

In November, the city was facing a housing shortage. As a result, there are plans to build multiple housing projects that will include nearly 50 single-family homes and 80 apartments.

The Cozy Country Estates project is nearing the completion of phase one, which will yield eight homes. Once it concludes, phase two will begin and add 20 more. Then, phase three will do the same for a total of 48 homes.

When it comes to the apartments, 20 are currently under construction, with 60 more planned for the future.

“It’s like I tell everybody, my goal is to make Pocahontas a better place for my family and everyone else here,” City of Pocahontas Building Inspector Ben Derrick said.

When it comes to commercial projects, there is no shortage to speak of.

One of the 10 major projects opened its doors on March 16 on Highway 62. The new Jordan’s Kwick Stop cost $1.1 million and will serve both citizens and travelers alike.

Other projects include a 1st Choice Health Care, a Dollar General, a Murphy Oil, a county health building, a strip mall, and many more.

Cally Shore, Executive Director of the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, is a lifelong Pocahontas resident, and she said it’s hard to wrap her head around the growth.

“I remember when I was growing up when McDonald’s came in and that was the only fast food place we had in town. To think back to that, it’s pretty amazing what has been done,” she said. “It’s very exciting to me because of the position I hold now, even more so, because I know that I get to be involved in it. It’s pretty amazing what has been done.”

According to Sutton, this is just the beginning for the city, as he expects great strides in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.