Cool But Not as Wet

Rain chances have dropped but aren’t completely out of the forecast. Showers and sprinkles linger today, tonight, and into Thursday. It won’t be enough to add to the high rainfall totals we’ve already had. Breezy west winds and clouds keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s today. As clouds break up a little tonight, temperatures fall into the 30s. Patch frost is possible and keeps being a threat each morning into the weekend. Temperatures struggle again on Thursday as highs stay in the 50s. Better weather arrives for the weekend as highs get back into the 60s with sunshine. The only chance of rain until the middle of next week is a few quick showers along a cold front Saturday. Temperatures get close to the 80s next week.

