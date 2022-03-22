Silver Alert issued for missing man
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Cross County.
The Wynne Police Department is looking for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry.
He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Henry was last known to be at 100 Fisher Place, Apt. 1, Wynne, Ark.
Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, Arkansas plate AFE45N.
The truck has a silver toolbox, green paint on the right front fender, and an “HVAC” logo on the driver’s door.
If you have any information, contact the Wynne Police Department (870) 238-8718.
