Teacher pay raise bill passes, heads to governor

Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Bill 530, which is designed to give teachers in Mississippi pay raises.

The bill will raise teacher pay by an average of $5,140 beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

It also builds in pay increases for every 5th year. Depending on their certification level, teachers would get between $1,200-$1,350 milestone raises every 5 years, with a $2,500 increase at year 25.

Teacher assistant pay will also increase by $2,000.

The Senate passed the conference report last week. The bill now goes to Governor Tate Reeves for final approval.

