Ukrainian stays optimistic during war

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope prevails.

A bright blue and yellow flag is posted on the side of Dr. Alexander Sydorenko’s home.

He waits for a phone call or message from his family living in Ukraine.

Sydorenko, a former Arkansas State University history professor, has called Jonesboro home since the 1970′s.

He said it’s tough watching his country go through the war from thousands of miles away.

“You can’t imagine. I’ve been dying every day,” he said.

The Ukrainian flag on his home in Jonesboro shows his support for the country he first called home.

“I went back to Ukraine for the first time back in the 1970′s,” he said. “I had 40 ASU students with me, plus my mom. Got to visit my village, where I was born. I got to see my relatives.”

Sydorenko was born in Ukraine in 1943, while Germany occupied the country.

His family was forced to move to several places over the years, but in the late 1950′s, he moved to the United States.

Since then, he has visited Ukraine nearly every year, with plans to visit again this year.

“Postpone. I was taking my sons with me. Postpone, I was supposed to go this year. That’s probably not going to happen either,” he said.

Sydorenko said Russia and president Vladimir Putin can not imagine an independent Ukraine. He said that has a lot to do with the invasion going on.

He added that a lot of Russia’s identity is connected to Ukraine.

“They hijacked our early history, they hijacked our best and our brightest. From writers to musicians,” Sydrorenko said.

He watches Ukrainian news to keep up with what is going on, and not being able to talk to his family that still lives there hurts.

“I hope to reconnect with them at some point and even visit with them at some point. But that is the reality of it. So, it’s one of those things that I did a little bit every day and then a sense of optimism prevails in me,” he said.

However, Sydorenko is proud of the Ukrainian people for making the invasion more difficult than Russia imagined.

“I am not surprised at what the Ukrainians are doing, because Ukrainians historically never had the desire to conquer anybody, but they are fighters,” he said.

Sydorenko said since the war started, he has been shown so much support. His neighbors even put a Ukrainian flag in solidarity.

He thanked all the Americans for supporting Ukraine during this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.