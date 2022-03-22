Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California private school apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video last month of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden.

The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?”

When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?”

The students shout back, “We want him out!”

Parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.

Turning Point officials said in a statement to parents that the school was “sorry for any misunderstanding” caused by the video.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school statement said.

School officials didn’t respond Monday to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher.

McFadden said she has removed her daughter from the school.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.

Turning Point is a nonprofit Christian institution that offers a wide range of programs for preschool through sixth grade, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the shooting Saturday evening at a car show in Dumas continued Sunday as...
Authorities continue investigation into Dumas car show shooting
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro police are investigating an incident after a 14-year-old was shot early Saturday,...
Investigation continues into teen shot in Jonesboro
A dog out for a walk found nearly four ounces of meth in Craighead County, authorities said...
Dog finds meth during walk outside

Latest News

Former A-State professor on seeing war in his home country
Former A-State professor on seeing war in his home country
According to an incident report, police received a shots-fired call shortly before 12 a.m.,...
19-year-old sent to hospital following Jonesboro shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
Funeral services have been set for Brent Renaud, who was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine...
Funeral services set for Little Rock filmmaker killed in Ukraine