Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Powerful storm system wallops Texas; tornado watch issued
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
First responders from all over the Heartland worked to put out fires, rescue people and provide...
5 people killed in I-57 multi-vehicle crashes in Mississippi Co. identified