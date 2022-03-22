Energy Alert
Young Dolph murder suspect involved in “attempted fight” in jail, officials say

Justin Johnson
Justin Johnson(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph was involved in a incident at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says.

An SCSO spokesperson says Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Dropp, was involved in an “attempted fight” with another inmate Friday.

According to TMZ, Johnson was punched by an inmate while on a phone call during visitation.

The sheriff’s office says no one was injured.

It’s not known what led to the fight.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for the killing of Young Dolph.

We’ve reached out to Johnson’s attorney, Juni Ganguli for comment.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

