Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say three people, including a young child, were shot Wednesday afternoon at a shopping mall.

The shooting was reported in the Tanger Outlets near Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, reports Arizona’s Family.

Glendale police said in a tweet they believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Glendale police initially reported that three kids were shot, but later clarified that the ages for two victims weren’t known.

The gunshots rang out around 2:45 p.m. at the mall.

Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said two groups of people got into a physical fight and that’s when the shooting happened. The three victims were taken to the hospital and Ngalula didn’t give an update on their conditions.

One witness, who works at a kiosk, said he heard five gunshots.

A different witness, Austin Farr, was in the food court when it happened.

“We heard what sounded like possible gunshots and then there was a ton of people came running around the corner and they were screaming, a couple of people screamed, ‘He shot somebody,’ or ‘He’s shooting,’” he said.

Farr then said he and his girlfriend took off running to the parking lot.

As they drove off, Farr said he saw somebody wearing all black near the freeway.

“He had a backpack that he had dropped on the floor next to the concrete barrier that was on the side of the highway,” Farr said. “He started climbing the concrete barrier and ran down into the drainage ditch and cops started chasing him.”

About an hour after the shooting, police confirmed they believed there weren’t any suspects outstanding. A primary search has ended and officers are doing a secondary search. They didn’t give any details about the shooter or shooters.

Ngalula didn’t release the ages of the victims. Police had said earlier that all three victims were kids.

Both the outlet mall and the entertainment district are locked down while police investigate. A staging area has been set up for people who have loved ones at the mall to wait.

