A-State’s Klutts Selected As 2022 Senior CLASS Award Candidate

Arkansas State third baseman Ben Klutts was one of 30 NCAA Division I baseball players selected as a candidate for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award® on Tuesday.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State third baseman Ben Klutts was one of 30 NCAA Division I baseball players selected as a candidate for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award® on Tuesday.

Klutts is one of two from the Sun Belt Conference on the list, joining Coastal Carolina’s Nick Parker. The Poteau, Okla., native was a Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference honoree and one of 44 players named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award. Klutts currently ranks third on the team with 17 hits and is second with three home runs, while driving in 12 runs.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their community.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, with those 10 being placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed nationwide to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition. The winner will then be announced during the 2022 College World Series in June.

ABOUT THE AWARD

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award honors the attributes of senior student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. The award program is designed exclusively for college seniors who are utilizing their complete athletic eligibility, remaining committed to their university and pursuing the many rewards a senior season can bring. Premier Sports Management manages the award.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

