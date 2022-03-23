Energy Alert
AAA announces new basketball conferences for 2022-2024

By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Fast Break Friday Night teams will be playing in new conferences for at least the next two seasons.

Arkansas Activities Association announced updated conferences in effect from 2022-2024.

Here’s a look at some of the new conferences

6A Central

  • Jonesboro
  • Bryant
  • Cabot
  • Little Rock Central
  • Conway
  • North Little Rock
  • Southwest Little Rock

5A East

  • Batesville
  • Greene County Tech
  • Marion
  • Nettleton
  • Paragould
  • Searcy
  • Valley View
  • West Memphis

4A-3

  • Blytheville
  • Brookland
  • Forrest City
  • Highland
  • Pocahontas
  • Southside
  • Trumann
  • Westside
  • Wynne

3A-3

  • Corning
  • Gosnell
  • Harrisburg
  • Manila
  • Osceola
  • Piggott
  • Rivercrest

3A-2

  • Cave City
  • Hoxie
  • Melbourne
  • Mountain View
  • Newport
  • Salem
  • Tuckerman
  • Walnut Ridge

2A-3

  • Bay
  • BIC
  • Cross County
  • Earle
  • Marmaduke
  • Rector
  • Riverside
  • EPC

2A-2

  • Izard County
  • Cedar Ridge
  • Marshall
  • Mount Vernon Enola
  • Quitman
  • Sloan-Hendrix
  • South Side Bee Branch
  • White County Central

