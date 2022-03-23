AAA announces new basketball conferences for 2022-2024
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Fast Break Friday Night teams will be playing in new conferences for at least the next two seasons.
Arkansas Activities Association announced updated conferences in effect from 2022-2024.
Here’s a look at some of the new conferences
6A Central
- Jonesboro
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Little Rock Central
- Conway
- North Little Rock
- Southwest Little Rock
5A East
- Batesville
- Greene County Tech
- Marion
- Nettleton
- Paragould
- Searcy
- Valley View
- West Memphis
4A-3
- Blytheville
- Brookland
- Forrest City
- Highland
- Pocahontas
- Southside
- Trumann
- Westside
- Wynne
3A-3
- Corning
- Gosnell
- Harrisburg
- Manila
- Osceola
- Piggott
- Rivercrest
3A-2
- Cave City
- Hoxie
- Melbourne
- Mountain View
- Newport
- Salem
- Tuckerman
- Walnut Ridge
2A-3
- Bay
- BIC
- Cross County
- Earle
- Marmaduke
- Rector
- Riverside
- EPC
2A-2
- Izard County
- Cedar Ridge
- Marshall
- Mount Vernon Enola
- Quitman
- Sloan-Hendrix
- South Side Bee Branch
- White County Central
