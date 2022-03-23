AAA announces new basketball conferences for 2022-2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Fast Break Friday Night teams will be playing in new conferences for at least the next two seasons.

Arkansas Activities Association announced updated conferences in effect from 2022-2024.

Several changes in Northeast Arkansas HS basketball next season including



- Jonesboro ⬆️ to 6A Central

- Valley View ⬆️ to 5A East

- Wynne & Forrest City move to 4A-3

- New look 3A-2 (Hoxie, WR, Melbourne, Cave City, Mtn View, Newport, Tuckerman, Salem)

- Izard County ⬆️ to 2A-2 https://t.co/CDhpaLyVxF — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 18, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the new conferences

6A Central

Jonesboro

Bryant

Cabot

Little Rock Central

Conway

North Little Rock

Southwest Little Rock

5A East

Batesville

Greene County Tech

Marion

Nettleton

Paragould

Searcy

Valley View

West Memphis

4A-3

Blytheville

Brookland

Forrest City

Highland

Pocahontas

Southside

Trumann

Westside

Wynne

3A-3

Corning

Gosnell

Harrisburg

Manila

Osceola

Piggott

Rivercrest

3A-2

Cave City

Hoxie

Melbourne

Mountain View

Newport

Salem

Tuckerman

Walnut Ridge

2A-3

Bay

BIC

Cross County

Earle

Marmaduke

Rector

Riverside

EPC

2A-2

Izard County

Cedar Ridge

Marshall

Mount Vernon Enola

Quitman

Sloan-Hendrix

South Side Bee Branch

White County Central

