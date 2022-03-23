A&P Commission gearing up for sports complex plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Steering Committee briefly met Tuesday to discuss the progress of a feasibility study for a new sports complex.

Eastern Sports Management President John Wack said in the meeting he has started site reviews for the new complex, adding 13 sites will be narrowed down to one based on the analysis of price, location, and utility services.

A representative from Pinnacle consulting firm is meeting with city stakeholders and sports organizations throughout the region including area schools like Nettleton, Brookland, and Jonesboro.

Committee Chairmen Kevin Hodges said the study will take 12 to 15 weeks before they can finalize a business plan.

“Their goal is to understand the size and the scope of the facility that we can have for Northeast Arkansas, so our citizens can use it, so it is affordable,” Hodges said.

Hodges added they are looking to start breaking ground for the sportsplex within the next 18 to 24 months.

