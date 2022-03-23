Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) questioned the judge about her handling of a specific drug crime case.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday.

The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law.

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-Ark.) questioned Judge Jackson on her handling of a specific drug crime case.

Cotton said to Judge Jackson, “You twisted the law and you rewrote it so you could cut the sentence of a drug kingpin. That’s what you did, Judge.”

Judge Jackson replied, “Respectfully, Senator, I disagree. Congress provided judges through the compassionate release motion mechanism with the opportunity to review sentences.”

Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.  A graduate of Harvard, she was a federal public defender before being named to the federal bench in 2012. She’s currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, which is often the last stop for cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson is set to replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring. At 51-years-old, she would be one of the youngest justices on the bench. Members serve for life, or until they chose to retire.

Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed, in part due to a rule change when Senator Mitch McConnell was the majority leader.  In 2017, the Senate did away with the filibuster of Supreme Court nominees, which means only 51 votes are needed to send Judge Jackson to the bench.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday that she would appeal a judge’s ruling...
Arkansas AG to appeal judge’s ruling against new voting laws
Tennessee lawmakers are considering legislation that would consider some types of violent crime...
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘community terrorism’ legislation
An Arkansas judge on Friday struck down four new voting restrictions passed by Republican...
Arkansas judge finds 4 new voting laws unconstitutional
Mayor Agee said with the growth the city has seen over the past couple of years, they have...
Paragould State of the City address encourages growth
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver speaking to those in attendance at the Embassy Suites for the...
Mayor Copenhaver stresses community involvement at State of the City address