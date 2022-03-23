Arvest Bank to help the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas fight hunger

Energy Alert
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s food partners.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arvest Bank will partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas for its 12th annual Million Meals campaign to provide meals to those in need, according to a news release.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s food partners.

Officials said the food bank will receive monetary donations made in Jonesboro from April 1 to May 28.

Last year, Arvest raised more than 1.6 million meals through monetary donations for its food partners, and officials said this year’s campaign will benefit more than 75 organizations in the four states the bank serves, including Arkansas and Missouri.

In 2020, about 11% of American households were food-insecure, meaning they have trouble during the year providing enough food due to a lack of resources. Arkansas ranks ninth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The news release stated that every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.

“We appreciate being included in this year’s Million Meals campaign, which comes at a crucial time for us,” said Christie Jordan, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas CEO. “Our clients face a range of individual challenges and more universal ones, such as rising food costs. The funds raised through this campaign will help a lot of our neighbors right here in Northeast Arkansas.”

Residents can make monetary donations to the campaign at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Jonesboro or by calling (866) 952-9523.

Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app, and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to the Arvest Flex Rewards website to redeem and donate rewards points.

