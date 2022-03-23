Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden admin. to release plan to stop bias in home appraisals

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House...
Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, March 15, 2022. Harris will announce an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values, according to senior administration officials. The plan contains 21 distinct steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris will announce an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.

The Biden administration officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the administration’s action plan ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Multiple reports, including a September analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, show that appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. This form of discrimination widens the racial wealth gap and makes it harder for many Americans from disadvantaged backgrounds to move up the economic ladder.

One Black homeowner in Indianapolis found the appraised value of her home went from $125,000 to $259,000 after she declined to state her race in her application and removed all family photos and African American art in the home.

As part of the action plan, the government will expand the complaint hotline for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. There also will be appraisal bias training in homebuyer education classes and efforts to ensure that the computer systems used to value homes do not perpetuate racial biases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
According to an incident report, police received a shots-fired call shortly before 12 a.m.,...
19-year-old sent to hospital following Jonesboro shooting

Latest News

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, young children
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her...
Ketanji Brown Jackson defends record
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business