Developer plans to “modernize, revive” Jonesboro retail center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Southwest Drive Business Center, home to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Christie McNeill Dance Studio among other long-term tenants, is under new ownership.

Haag Brown Commercial announced its acquisition of the property located near the intersection of Main Street/Southwest Drive and Highland Drive.

According to the news release, plans are in place to “modernize and revive the center by updating signage, adding new landscape, and giving the exterior a dramatic before and after.”

Wayne and Virginia Baker established the center in 1999. It was the original home of Baker Rental and Sales and the Northeast Arkansas Fence Company.

Since their deaths, their family has continued to operate the property as W&V Investments, LLC.

“The family is confident that the decision to be acquired by Haag Brown Commercial is one which will ensure that the properties and tenants will be taken care of with excellence now and in the future,” Robin and David Yates of W&V Investments were quoted as saying.

“The SW Drive Business Center is a landmark property in one of those rare locations you simply cannot replicate,” said Joshua Brown of Haag Brown.

