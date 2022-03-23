Final Round of All-American Intercollegiate Canceled Due to Rain

Overnight rain forced tournament organizers to cancel the final round of the All-American Intercollegiate Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.

With the final round cancellation, A-State finishes tied for eighth in the 17-team field. The Red Wolves were among 15 teams ranked in the top 150 of the latest Golfstat rankings in the tournament field.

A-State, ranked No. 90 in the latest Golfstat team rankings, totaled 597 (+21) over the 36 holes played in the tournament. The Red Wolves turned in an opening round 300 (+12) and shaved off one stroke in the second round with an 11-over par 299. No. 33 Florida State won the team title at 7-under par 569 with host Houston second at 7-over par 583.

Devyn Pappas carded the low round among the A-State golfers with a second round 1-under par 71. Pappas posted a 4-over par 76 in the opening round, but the 71 in the second round saw him tie for 18th individually with a total of 147. Luka Naglic (73-76) tied for 29th with a total of 149 (+5) while Lucas Cena (76-74) tied for 39th totaling 150 (+6). Christofer Rahm (75-78) tied for 52nd and Felix Krammer (78-82) was 87th among the 100 players in the field.

A-State returns to action March 27-28 at Sawgrass Country Club for the Hayt hosted by the University of North Florida in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

All-American Intercollegiate (Golf Club of Houston)

Final Results (36 Holes due to Rain)

T8 Arkansas State 300-299=599 (+23)

T18 Devyn Pappas 76-71=147 (+3)

T29 Luka Naglic 73-76=149 (+5)

T39 Lucas Cena 76-74=150 (+6)

T52 Christofer Rahm 75-78=153 (+9)

87 Felix Krammer 78-82=160 (+16)

