Former FAU guard Bre Beck announces commitment to Arkansas State

By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Florida Atlantic guard Bre Beck will be transferring to play women’s basketball at Arkansas State, she announced on her social media page Monday.

Beck appeared in 38 games over the past two seasons at FAU, drawing three starts last season.

The Chicago native averaged under 12 minutes per game, 2.3 points per game and 1.3 assists per game in her career.

Prior to FAU, Beck played at Wabash Valley in the 2020 season, in the same backcourt as Keya Patton.

Beck played one season at Kansas City out of high school before transferring to Wabash Valley.

She’s the third commit to Arkansas State basketball next season, joining Jordan Clark (Jones College) and Tieriney Echols (State Fair Community College).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

