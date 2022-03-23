Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gas, groceries rising; more people relying on food pantries

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans are being faced with hard decisions as gas prices increase: Keep a full belly or keep a full tank.

Felix Gallion, manager of Bill’s Cost Plus Market on Johnson Avenue, said more people are trying to make their dollar stretch.

“With the gas prices up, more people are looking for those dollars off and fifty cents off, any kind of deal they can get to supplement their income,” he said.

Gallion added that coupons and buying generic brands are two ways people can keep more money in their pockets for gas.

However, some people are choosing the route of relying on local pantries to stay financially afloat.

“We have seen more people than we normally do, and they’re new people,” said Amber Horton, a Corporate Partnerships Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Horton mentioned the food bank is also struggling with keeping up with demand, as the cost of food and gas gets higher. She added if they were to purchase a “truckload of canned goods, it would be about $20,000″ back in 2020, but now, it sits at $25,000.

Horton said she is determined to make sure no one has to carry the burden of sacrificing gas or food to get by.

“It can help sustain them for a little bit and that way they can help get back on their feet,” Horton said.

If you need help with keeping food on the table, you can find a food pantry near you by visiting the food bank’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her...
Woman accused of stabbing son to death
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Jonesboro firefighters rescued a man and his dog Monday morning from a fully-involved house fire.
Man, puppy rescued from ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Staggs of Kennett on multiple felony charges after they said...
Man charged with kidnapping woman following multi-state chase
Richard LePage, 67, of Pyatt is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found...
Man accused of sexual indecency with 2 children

Latest News

AAA announced changes to basketball conferences
AAA announces updated conferences from 2022-2024
A Chief Nursing Officer for a Dumas hospital said when the victims started pouring in, it was...
“It was like a movie scene”: Nurse recounts night of Dumas mass shooting
Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East by Brad Cheramie
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated