Gas, groceries rising; more people relying on food pantries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans are being faced with hard decisions as gas prices increase: Keep a full belly or keep a full tank.

Felix Gallion, manager of Bill’s Cost Plus Market on Johnson Avenue, said more people are trying to make their dollar stretch.

“With the gas prices up, more people are looking for those dollars off and fifty cents off, any kind of deal they can get to supplement their income,” he said.

Gallion added that coupons and buying generic brands are two ways people can keep more money in their pockets for gas.

However, some people are choosing the route of relying on local pantries to stay financially afloat.

“We have seen more people than we normally do, and they’re new people,” said Amber Horton, a Corporate Partnerships Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Horton mentioned the food bank is also struggling with keeping up with demand, as the cost of food and gas gets higher. She added if they were to purchase a “truckload of canned goods, it would be about $20,000″ back in 2020, but now, it sits at $25,000.

Horton said she is determined to make sure no one has to carry the burden of sacrificing gas or food to get by.

“It can help sustain them for a little bit and that way they can help get back on their feet,” Horton said.

If you need help with keeping food on the table, you can find a food pantry near you by visiting the food bank’s website.

