“It was like a movie scene”: Nurse recounts night of Dumas mass shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (KAIT) - New stories are pouring in of the frontline workers who responded to a mass shooting in Dumas last Saturday that left one person dead and 27 others injured.

Dana Miles is the Chief Nursing Officer at the Delta Memorial Hospital, and in her 25 years at the medical center, she said the biggest event she could remember was a bus crash that had maybe 10 patients and no major injuries, according to content partner KARK.

However, that all changed when the first patient of a shooting incident at the neighborhood picnic arrived, Miles told KARK.

“It was like a movie scene,” she said. “Something none of us have ever seen.”

Miles was called in Saturday night and found people filling the entranceway and lining the hallways, with some looking clearly injured, while others weren’t as much.

“We had patients in the hallways, patients that we had to move to outpatient surgery,” she said. “We didn’t know how many people we had because we didn’t know who was family and who was a patient.”

The biggest issue, Miles told KARK, was crowd control, as family and friends of the injured rushed to care for their loved ones. For the small Dumas hospital, she said it was unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Among the panic, however, nurses and doctors from across town were called in to help, while first responders from the area volunteered to do what they could.

“You’re on the phone the whole time, ‘Can you come in? Are you around?’,” Miles recalled. “We’re like a family here. Everyone knows everyone, everyone works together.”

But it wasn’t just healers in Dumas who responded.

Miles told KARK that she heard of stories about medical experts attending the festival stepping in to help those injured at the scene, while helicopters and trauma surgeons in Little Rock were on standby.

“It was amazing to see all the support we had,” Miles explained. “It’s like the whole state really came together and helped us.

Now days later, Miles said she’s proud of Delta Memorial’s response and how quickly the community came together.

“We worked as a family,” Miles said when the 27 victims came flooding in.

