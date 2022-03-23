Energy Alert
Jonesboro police investigate shooting

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the area of Warner Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to authorities.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith confirmed that police were headed to the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

