March 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances drop today but won’t completely go away. Wind and cooler air make it a little chilly Wednesday as temperatures struggle to get into the 50s.

60s and sunshine return for the weekend with 70s expected early next week.

Active weather isn’t expected for the rest of the 8-day forecast.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation.

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy.

Arkansas prepping for any potential cyber attack.

Gas, groceries rising; more people relying on food pantries.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

