NEA Sings raises nearly $50k for local community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local singing competition not only ended with a winner, but also a big boost for the community.

The United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced in a news release Tuesday that the second year of NEA Sings presented by NEA Baptist raised $49,306 for the organization.

The virtual singing competition and fundraiser began with 48 musicians and bands, with artists competing head-to-head and creating music videos to showcase their musical talent.

By the end of the competition, eight musicians were awarded the chance to perform at the Foundation of Arts First Friday events in March. They were as follows:

Megan Johnson (Piggott) - 1st Place, $1,000, a produced musical performance video, a music recording session, and musician’s photoshoot

Chance Bowen - 2nd Place, $5000 and a professional styling package

Caleb Flanery - Redemption Round winner, $250 and performance at First Friday

“Hosting NEA Sings for a second year has been an unbelievable experience,” said organization representative Jenny Keller. “The talent in Northeast Arkansas is incredible. Not only are these musicians wonderfully talented artists, but their hearts are larger than life. Many of them first learned about United Way during the course of NEA Sings and fell in love with the mission. Their drive to raise funds during NEA Sings will enable us to help so many people in need across our area.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.