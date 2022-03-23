Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting

Latest News

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe