Salvation Army struggles to fill pantry

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization is in a pinch at the pantry.

The Salvation Army, located at 800 Cate Avenue in Jonesboro, is struggling to get items in the door to serve food.

Captain Charles Smith with the nonprofit said because of inflation, the food pantry has empty shelves.

He said they like to keep it fully stocked for people to get what they want when they want it.

The nonprofit is now seeing more people come to them experiencing the same struggle with rising prices.

“For us here locally, in Jonesboro, we are seeing a decrease in our food pantry. It’s just been really tight. As far giving out meals to people,” said Smith.

He said they are just taking this new struggle day by day.

They serve food every day of the year, and donations to the food pantry are always welcome.

He said they also could use help serving food during their dinner service.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

