Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin...
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.(WAFF)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teen is accused of shooting another man after an argument that started at a concert.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, a 17-year-old male was taken into custody and formal charges were filed through the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.

On Sunday, March 20 around 3:35 a.m., Malden police responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of North Madison Street.

Police say they later found a 20-year-old gunshot victim at a Cape Girardeau hospital; and with help from the community, officers were able to find a suspect.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument at a concert at the Malden Community Center that continued at an after party on N. Madison Street.

Police say the 17-year-old shot a 20-year-old man in the abdomen with a handgun, then fired several more shots at a vehicle.

The gunshot victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

Latest News

The resolution repealing the program would no longer obligate a company to donate funds to the...
Quorum court repeals incentive program
Quorum court repeals incentive program
Quorum court repeals incentive program
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid
Don Strahan (left) and Frank Cummins participate in the Rock Steady Boxing program.
Boxing therapy helps Parkinson’s, COPD patients
Around 200 people attended a ceremony honoring the first responders of the I-57 crash in...
MoDOT honors I-57 crash first responders