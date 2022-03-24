Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher, Shannon Wright, all lost their lives in the Westside School shootings.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the Westside Middle School shootings.

On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm then shot their classmates as they exited the building with their teachers.

Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher, Shannon Wright, lost their lives.

Their families, friends, and classmates forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Britthney Varner (Source: KAIT)
Britthney Varner (Source: KAIT)
Natalie Brooks (Source: KAIT)
Natalie Brooks (Source: KAIT)
Student
Student(KAIT-TV)
Stephanie Johnson (Source: KAIT)
Stephanie Johnson (Source: KAIT)
Shannon Wright (Source: KAIT)
Shannon Wright (Source: KAIT)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

Pocahontas is facing a housing shortage.
Pocahontas focusing on cleaning up city
The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.
Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program
One of the state’s largest utility providers has been working to help educate its employees...
Education key on cyber security, utility officials say
According to the news release, plans are in place to “modernize and revive the center by...
Developer plans to “modernize, revive” Jonesboro retail center