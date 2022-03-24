24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marks the 24th anniversary of the Westside Middle School shootings.

On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm then shot their classmates as they exited the building with their teachers.

Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, Stephanie Johnson, and their teacher, Shannon Wright, lost their lives.

Their families, friends, and classmates forever remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Britthney Varner (Source: KAIT)

Natalie Brooks (Source: KAIT)

Student (KAIT-TV)

Stephanie Johnson (Source: KAIT)

Shannon Wright (Source: KAIT)

