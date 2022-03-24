A-State’s Aimar Palma Simo wins Sun Belt Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After finishing as the top collegian in his event on Saturday at the Louisiana Classics, Arkansas State track and field’s Aimar Palma Simo was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

The Castellon, Spain, native earned a runner-up finish in the men’s hammer throw on Saturday in Lafayette, hurling the implement 64.94m (213-0.0). Palma Simo finished behind former A-State standout Cristian Ravar Ladislau, who holds the school record in the event.

Palma Simo put together a strong field series, with all four of his legal throws surpassing the 208-foot marker.

Wednesday’s honor marks the second weekly award of Palma Simo’s young career, as the sophomore earned Men’s Field Athlete of the Week billing on April 29, 2021 – his freshman outdoor campaign in which he later earned runner-up laurels in the hammer throw at the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships.

NEXT UP

A-State has a jam-packed week, with action spread across three meets. Some athletes will compete in the Lone Star State at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, while the rest of the squad is slated to compete at the Ole Miss Classic.

