Another Chilly Day

Patchy frost has developed overnight, so give yourself a little more time to get the car ready. A coat is needed too. Temperatures struggle again today, but at least we get some sunshine before clouds build back in. Not as many showers as yesterday. Most see sprinkles, if any rain at all. Highs stay in the 50s before getting back to the 60s heading into the weekend. More sunshine is expected too. We can’t rule out a quick shower or sprinkle this weekend as a few cold fronts keep temperatures steady. More frost is possible each morning into the weekend. Next week, we really start to warm up as highs return to the 70s. Some may get close to 80. Heavy rain and storms look possible for the middle of the week. That’s our next big impact and worth watching.

