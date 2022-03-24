Arkansas man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A Heber Springs man pleaded guilty Thursday to his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

When he is sentenced on July 7, according to federal court documents, Snow could face a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment, probation of no more than five years, and a fine not exceeding $5,000.

While a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election, hundreds of people forced their way into the building “breaking windows and assaulting members of the U.S. Capitol Police.”

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Federal prosecutors, who identified Snow through his cellphone records and video taken that day, said Snow was among those wandering the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

In his statement of offense, Snow admitted to driving from his Heber Springs home to Washington, D.C., to hear President Trump speak at the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Following the rally, according to the court documents, Snow walked with the crowd toward the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Snow admitted to federal investigators he “observed several chaotic scenes involving Metropolitan police officers using chemical munitions for crowd control. Snow observed several individuals becoming violent toward police and other government personnel.”

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Snow entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing Door. Once inside, video captured him walking upstairs through the Rotunda and Statuary Hall before making his way up to the third floor.

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

At 2:49 p.m., the court documents stated Snow encountered police with weapons drawn who ordered him and others to get on the floor.

“Snow complied and was patted down for weapons,” the statement of offense said. “No weapons were found, and the officers directed Snow and the others to leave.”

In his plea agreement, Snow admitted he “willfully and knowingly entered the U.S. Capitol building knowing that he did not have permission to do so.”

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.