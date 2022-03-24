Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves district board elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections at its meeting on March 16, officials said Thursday.

In a news release, officials said conservation districts provide locally-led conservation of the state’s land and water resources.

Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.

“Many state and federal conservation programs are made available through conservation districts,” said Chris Colclasure, Director of the Natural Resources Division. “They provide technical assistance and resources to landowners in their counties, and the local board members play an especially important role in managing district business and staff,” said Colclasure.

The results from the 25 conservation district board elections are:

Baxter County – Sherrie Bufford, Sally Hall, Mark Keaton

Calhoun County – John Beasley, Jeremy Martin, Robert Moore

Cossatot District – David Shipman, Brian Walker, Josh Walker

Craighead County – Jerry Clark, Greg Nall, Bradley Wallace

Dallas County – David Brazeale, Brenda Garrett, Donny White

Faulkner County – Michael Dickey, John Harrington, Jeremy Riddle

Garland County – Davin Anderson, Doug Meredith, David Parker

Hempstead County – Clay Antley, Keith Fry, Kenneth Knoll

Monroe County – Doug Mayhue, Samuel Medford, Todd Smith

Nevada County – Amy Cowling, Chance Cummings, Cory Dice

Newton County – Frankie Breedlove, Murl Bryant, JD Hill

Ouachita County – Erma Brown, Sequoyah Browning, Perry Richard

Perry County – Karen Brazil, Kim Thibodaux

Phillips County – James Kemmer, Chris Warren, Michael Taylor, Jr

Pike County – Doug Brown, Jason Morris, Doss Walker

Pope County – Jim Ed Gibson, Charles Harms, Charles David Oates

Prairie County – William Anderson, Tony Richards, Ellen Seidenstricker

Pulaski County – John Crabtree, Fredrick Nickerson, Trey Rosenbaum

Randolph County – Matt Hibbard, Joe Steimel, Josh White

Sebastian County – Jim Burgess, Shawn Efurd, Jeremy May

Sharp County – Zack Baxter, John Katrosh, Charles Kunkel

Stone County – Owen Brickell, Daniel Morrison, Terry Stewart

Union County – Eveann George, JK Rudder

Van Buren County – Steve Bone, Bill Isom, Debbie Jones

Washington County – Sharon Arthur, Richard Allen Shumate, Caye Stubbing Mott

In addition to approving the district board elections, officials said the Commission also made four new board member appointments and five board member reappointments to conservation district boards.

Districts with newly-appointed board members

Clay County - David Ballard

Lawrence County - Heath Teel

Logan County - Isaiah Hattabaugh and Newton Koch

Districts with reappointed board members

Faulkner County – Steve Martin

Randolph County – Kevin Brown

Rich Mountain – Duane Webb

St. Francis County – John McDaniel

Stone County – Barton Foll

