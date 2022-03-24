Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves district board elections

Energy Alert
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections at its meeting on March 16, officials said Thursday.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections at its meeting on March 16, officials said Thursday.

In a news release, officials said conservation districts provide locally-led conservation of the state’s land and water resources.

Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.

“Many state and federal conservation programs are made available through conservation districts,” said Chris Colclasure, Director of the Natural Resources Division. “They provide technical assistance and resources to landowners in their counties, and the local board members play an especially important role in managing district business and staff,” said Colclasure.

The results from the 25 conservation district board elections are:

  • Baxter County – Sherrie Bufford, Sally Hall, Mark Keaton
  • Calhoun County – John Beasley, Jeremy Martin, Robert Moore
  • Cossatot District – David Shipman, Brian Walker, Josh Walker
  • Craighead County – Jerry Clark, Greg Nall, Bradley Wallace
  • Dallas County – David Brazeale, Brenda Garrett, Donny White
  • Faulkner County – Michael Dickey, John Harrington, Jeremy Riddle
  • Garland County – Davin Anderson, Doug Meredith, David Parker
  • Hempstead County – Clay Antley, Keith Fry, Kenneth Knoll
  • Monroe County – Doug Mayhue, Samuel Medford, Todd Smith
  • Nevada County – Amy Cowling, Chance Cummings, Cory Dice
  • Newton County – Frankie Breedlove, Murl Bryant, JD Hill
  • Ouachita County – Erma Brown, Sequoyah Browning, Perry Richard
  • Perry County – Karen Brazil, Kim Thibodaux
  • Phillips County – James Kemmer, Chris Warren, Michael Taylor, Jr
  • Pike County – Doug Brown, Jason Morris, Doss Walker
  • Pope County – Jim Ed Gibson, Charles Harms, Charles David Oates
  • Prairie County – William Anderson, Tony Richards, Ellen Seidenstricker
  • Pulaski County – John Crabtree, Fredrick Nickerson, Trey Rosenbaum
  • Randolph County – Matt Hibbard, Joe Steimel, Josh White
  • Sebastian County – Jim Burgess, Shawn Efurd, Jeremy May
  • Sharp County – Zack Baxter, John Katrosh, Charles Kunkel
  • Stone County – Owen Brickell, Daniel Morrison, Terry Stewart
  • Union County – Eveann George, JK Rudder
  • Van Buren County – Steve Bone, Bill Isom, Debbie Jones
  • Washington County – Sharon Arthur, Richard Allen Shumate, Caye Stubbing Mott

In addition to approving the district board elections, officials said the Commission also made four new board member appointments and five board member reappointments to conservation district boards.

Districts with newly-appointed board members

  • Clay County - David Ballard
  • Lawrence County - Heath Teel
  • Logan County - Isaiah Hattabaugh and Newton Koch

Districts with reappointed board members

  • Faulkner County – Steve Martin
  • Randolph County – Kevin Brown
  • Rich Mountain – Duane Webb
  • St. Francis County – John McDaniel
  • Stone County – Barton Foll

You can find more information about the Natural Resource Division’s conservation programs by clicking here.

