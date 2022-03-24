Arkansas State women’s bowling earns No. 3 seed in Southland Bowling League Championship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s bowling will be the No. 3 seed in the Southland Bowling League Championship in New Orleans, starting Friday, March 25.

The Red Wolves will face sixth-seeded Stephen F. Austin Friday morning at 8:30, with the winner advancing to the next round to face the winner of No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Tulane.

The double-elimination tournament will feature all eight league teams, seeded by the most recent NCAA RPI rankings entering tournament weekend.

Each match will follow a best-of-three format: Teams will bowl one standard five-person game for total pinfall, then five baker games for total pinfall. If one team wins both the traditional game and baker games, they advance. If both teams split the standard and baker games, they will move on to a best-of-seven series of baker games. Teams will change lane pairs after each game.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 27.

Arkansas State is looking for their first Southland Bowling League Championship since 2018. A win would automatically get them in the NCAA Tournament, which would be their 14th straight tournament appearance.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.