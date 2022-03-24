Energy Alert
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom transfers to A-State

Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.(Mikayla Schmidt/Mizzou Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A top 100 prospect and a Batesville great will return home next season. Izzy Higginbottom announced she is transferring to A-State on her Twitter page Wednesday night.

This comes just hours after Higginbottom announced she was entering the transfer portal.

The Fast Break Friday Night star averaged 6.0 points per game in 18.4 minutes per game, appearing in 27 games off the bench last season at Missouri.

She had a game-high 18 points against Idaho State in November, boosting her to win SEC Freshman of the Week honors that week.

Out of high school, Higginbottom had offers from Arkansas State, Oklahoma, UT Arlington, Texas State, Murray State, Grand Canyon, North Texas, Drury and Arkansas Tech, to name a few.

She ranked as the #20 point guard in the 2021 ESPN/HoopGurlz National Recruiting Rankings after earning 4A All-State & 4A All-State Tournament accolades in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

She earned Finals MVP honors in 2019 as the Lady Pioneers won the 4A State Championship.

