Conveyor training program slated at ASU-Newport

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $235,000 grant will help area businesses get employees and help train them in manufacturing, officials said Thursday.

ASU-Newport received the grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development for a manufacturing and conveyor technician program.

Officials said in a media release the non-credit training program will teach safety training, basic mechanical skills, hydraulics, and pneumatics to students interested in the project.

When discussing the project, officials said they heard from companies like Hytrol and Intimidator UTV about the need for training in a key field.

“ASU-Newport is very excited to be partnering with our regional manufacturers, and the Arkansas Office of Skills Development to provide this Manufacturing and Conveyor Technician program,” ASUN Vice Chancellor for Economic and Workforce Development Jeff Bookout said. “We hope this program will provide an infusion of workers to this field that will offer a sustaining wage for its participants while acting as a springboard for long-term careers in the Manufacturing field.”

ASU-Mountain Home also received a $1.2 million grant recently for a marine manufacturing program.

The program will teach aluminum welding and gel coating for boat manufacturing jobs in Baxter and Marion counties.

An official with ASU-MH said this week there are nearly 2,000 marine manufacturing jobs in the area, with about 30 boat manufacturers in Arkansas and southwest Missouri.

