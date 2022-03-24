County mission awarded $275,000 grant

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded the Mississippi County Mission $275,000 from the Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief funds.

The grant is a matching grant, so the Mission will have to raise funds equal to the award amount.

Mission Board President Tamika Jenkins said the funding will go towards upgrades to the roof of the main building, the parking lot, and the warehouse, adding the main building has multiple leaks.

“Whenever it rains really bad or if there is snow, it just makes the problem ten times harder because those leaks really come down after a big rain or a snow,” she said.

Jenkins said the upgrades will improve the safety of residents, including TJ Cranford, who has been there since he was an orphan.

Cranford said he and other residents have been taking the hard times with pride.

“It’s been a little uncomfortable,” he said, “God has a plan for us, and I hope and pray that he can help us through these hard times.”

Cranford added the repairs and upgrades can minimize the amount of maintenance work he and another resident has to do, including “tile work” and mopping the floors to prevent damage.

