Education key on cyber security, utility officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the state’s largest utility providers has been working to help educate its employees about the dangers of a cyber attack amid threats from Russia, an official with the utility said Wednesday.

Entergy Arkansas has been actively engaged on the issue, communications specialist Brandi Hinkle said.

On Wednesday, the FBI warned about increased interest by Russian hackers looking at energy companies.

The hackers have been looking at the companies since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The FBI provided no specifics on if a cyberattack is planned, but an advisory showed the hackers have scanned at least five energy companies for vulnerabilities and 18 other companies including defense and financial services, the Associated Press reported.

Hinkle said the utility is constantly looking at the issue.

“Protecting our grid is an everyday effort and priority. Entergy has an enterprise-wide integrated cyber security program designed to protect our business and operational networks from intentional or unintentional cyber, physical or human threats. Since the attack on Ukraine, we are actively engaged in national-level cyber security issues and threats with government and industry partners,” Hinkle said. “We have taken steps to make our employees more aware of the potential threat to North American infrastructure, and we continue to monitor and take actions to reinforce our networks against possible cyberattacks.”

