Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program

New funds could fuel program for remainder of 2022
The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.
The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local homeless resource center could be expanding its lunch program thanks to new funding.

The HUB in Jonesboro received a $5,300 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help fund their Feed Local lunch program. Currently, the HUB hosts the program on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If that stays the case, that $5,300 could possibly fund it through the end of 2022.

“Even though it sounds like a little, I’m happy with every dollar we get because that’s a dollar more than we had yesterday,” HUB Director Kimberly Chase said.

However, Chase said the HUB is considering adding an extra day to best support the community.

“I’m seriously considering adding an extra day to our program. Monday might be a better option, having it Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.

Additionally, the HUB is working on getting a grant for the community outreach program that was established in January. That grant would go towards purchasing a vehicle for the resource center.

Chase said she wanted to thank the Jonesboro community for their overwhelming support throughout the winter. Now, in preparation for the summer months, she said the HUB needs donations of sunscreen, lip balm, bug spray, and bottled water.

To donate or for more information, you can visit the HUB’s website here.

