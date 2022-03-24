Energy Alert
Josh Duggar sentencing delayed until May

According to content partner KNWA, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks agreed to the request to continue the sentencing until May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal judge on Thursday granted a request for a delay by Josh Duggar before his sentencing hearing.

According to content partner KNWA, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks agreed to the request to continue the sentencing until May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville.

Duggar, a former reality show star, was found guilty last year in two federal child pornography charges after a trial.

The sentencing for Duggar had been set for April 5.

