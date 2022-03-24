Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mississippi County town adding new sirens

Leachville will add two sirens, making it a total of five in town.
Leachville will add two sirens, making it a total of five in town.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town is adding two additional tornado sirens for extra coverage.

Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said the town already had three sirens, but there wasn’t enough for the size of the town.

The new sirens will be on the south side of town near the ballpark and the east side of town on Third Street.

Leachville, which was hit by a tornado last year, will have a total of five tornado sirens in town.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe

Latest News

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (3/23/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (3/23/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (3/23)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (3/23)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1