Missouri task force sees rise in internet crimes against children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More children in Missouri are being targeted by predators online.

The St. Charles County Police Department is the lead agency for the state task force on Internet Crimes Against Children or ICAC.

Lt. Kile Bay says over the last few years, the task force has seen reports increase by 20%. Lt. Bay says that means for the five-year trajectory of the task force, reports are expected to double.

“It is not something that is a once in a while issue that we see come up from time to time,” Lt. Bay says. “There are a lot of law enforcement folks across the state of Missouri who are working these types of cases full time and if you talk to any of them, they will tell you they are very, very busy and overwhelmed with cases of online child sexual exploitation.”

The sole focus of the task force is dealing with child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography.

”Do you let your child take their phone or their tablet or their internet-accessible device in their room at night when they go to bed,” Lt. Bay says. “We see a lot of that where these crimes are happening overnight. The kids are up on their iPad or whatever and because they’re alone and no one’s monitoring them they’re more likely to become a victim.”

Lt. Bay says they are busier than they’ve ever been with these types of crimes.

“We saw a lot more reports from companies that are mandated to report like Facebook or Instagram reporting these types of crime,” Lt. Bay says. “We also saw significantly more reports from the public. Parents seeing their kids being solicited online or being groomed.”

Executive director at the Child Advocacy Center Katiina Dull says it’s important for parents to have conversations with their kids about what is and is not acceptable online.

“Set the same boundaries as you would with any in-person friendships,” Dull says. “Just because they’ve accepted a friend request online does not mean you know the person on the other side of that friend request. Treat them as a stranger until you’ve found a way to establish who they really are.”

Willard Police Chief Tom McClain says these cases are more common than people think.

“In the event, and I was going to say the unlikely event, but the reality is that the statistics show that it’s not all that unlikely,” Chief McClain says. “This could happen and it happens way more than we realize.”

Chief McClain says this is something impacting a child for the rest of their life.

“The tragedy and the suffering and the loss will be felt in so many ways for the duration of their life,” Chief McClain says. “It’s not just the awful event that happened or is happening. It’s the ramifications that go on for the rest of their life. It’s devastating.”

Lt. Bay says the internet allows predators to reach children from anywhere. That’s why there are 61 internet crime task forces across the country and partnerships around the world.

“These cases are not necessarily the person down the road,” Lt. Bay says. “Although it is very likely for someone to be groomed online by someone they know.”

Lt. Bay says if you notice behavior changes in your child, that could be a cause for concern. That’s why he’s recommending keeping an open line of conversation with your kids.

“This is happening way sooner for children than you would expect so six, seven, is not an inappropriate time to start having age-appropriate conversations with your children about internet safety and these kinds of things,” Lt. Bay says.

Another tip is to take a look at your child’s devices and see what they’re up to online.

“You have to keep an eye on your kids’ devices and social media and that kind of thing and just make that a regular habit of checking in with your kids,” Lt. Bay says. “Make sure you know their passwords and where those devices are when they’re not being supervised.”

