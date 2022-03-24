One shot, suspect on the run in Leachville shooting

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently investigating a shooting in Leachville in which a person was shot in the leg.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said that the suspect ran off, and officers are looking for them right now.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading that way to gather more information, and we will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.