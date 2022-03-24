One shot, suspect on the run in Leachville shooting
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently investigating a shooting in Leachville in which a person was shot in the leg.
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said that the suspect ran off, and officers are looking for them right now.
Region 8 News has a reporter heading that way to gather more information, and we will bring you the latest updates as we get them.
