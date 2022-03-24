Pocahontas focusing on cleaning up city

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time for Spring Cleaning in Region 8.

In fact, the City of Pocahontas is going out of its way to clean up the city and residents will soon benefit.

According to Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton, city workers want to do everything they can to improve the image of the city while also encouraging residents to take pride in their hometown. He said the city has demolished 22 buildings in recent months with more to come, including a community-wide project.

“We’ve got 16 more on the radar. And then we have our big spring cleanup next week, the last week of the month. People are starting to get together and understand what we want to do to our city,” Sutton said.

The cleanup week will span March 28 through April 1.

During the week, residents can leave items with their trash bins on their regularly scheduled trash pickup days, and the city will pick it up for them.

This program is intended for household items, and will not include items like shingles, tires, oils, or paints, and will also not include any repairs or tear-downs in the city.

