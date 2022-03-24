Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pocahontas focusing on cleaning up city

With “Clean Up Week” on the horizon, the city is polishing its image
Pocahontas is facing a housing shortage.
Pocahontas is facing a housing shortage.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time for Spring Cleaning in Region 8.

In fact, the City of Pocahontas is going out of its way to clean up the city and residents will soon benefit.

According to Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton, city workers want to do everything they can to improve the image of the city while also encouraging residents to take pride in their hometown. He said the city has demolished 22 buildings in recent months with more to come, including a community-wide project.

“We’ve got 16 more on the radar. And then we have our big spring cleanup next week, the last week of the month. People are starting to get together and understand what we want to do to our city,” Sutton said.

The cleanup week will span March 28 through April 1.

During the week, residents can leave items with their trash bins on their regularly scheduled trash pickup days, and the city will pick it up for them.

This program is intended for household items, and will not include items like shingles, tires, oils, or paints, and will also not include any repairs or tear-downs in the city.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Police arrested a 32-year-old Jonesboro man after they said he attacked his elderly neighbor...
Man accused of kidnapping, performing sexual acts on elderly neighbor
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 70-year-old Eddie Lee Henry of Wynne.
Missing man found safe

Latest News

The outreach program will help the homeless population across Jonesboro, not just those downtown.
Homeless resource center receives grant for lunch program
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Wednesday evening that the suspect had run...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
One of the state’s largest utility providers has been working to help educate its employees...
Education key on cyber security, utility officials say