Weather Stays Consistent Over the Weekend

March 25th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (3/24)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Weather gets a little bit nicer today as highs return to the 60s. More sunshine with only a few high clouds, and still can’t rule out a quick shower or sprinkle later. In fact, sprinkles can’t be ruled out all weekend as a few disturbances bring off and on again clouds. Temperatures stay consistent in the upper 50s and low 60s. We really start to warm up early next week as temperatures quickly jump into the 70s. Some may be close to the 80s on Tuesday. We’re watching Wednesday for the chance of heavy rain and severe weather. Storms look to move in during the afternoon and evening which is when instability is at its highest. Too early for threats or where exactly severe weather may happen, but it is something to keep in mind as you head through the weekend.

