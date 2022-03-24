Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

What fans can expect on the road to the Kentucky Derby

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kentucky Derby is set for May 7.

Louis Cella, President of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the racing season so far.

He also talked about Arkansas Derby Weekend coming up March 31 – April 3. The event is one of the stops on the road to the Kentucky Derby and has produced 6 Kentucky Derby winners. Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

Latest News

Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
The resolution repealing the program would no longer obligate a company to donate funds to the...
Quorum court repeals incentive program
Quorum court repeals incentive program
Quorum court repeals incentive program
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid
Don Strahan (left) and Frank Cummins participate in the Rock Steady Boxing program.
Boxing therapy helps Parkinson’s, COPD patients