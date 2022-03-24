Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph made their appearance in court this week on charges related to the murder.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appeared before Judge Lee Coffee Thursday morning.

The men made their last appearance related to this case back in February where the two pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers say it could be some time before this case goes to trial.

“The state of Tennessee is still turning over documentation and video for us so we’re getting all of that and that process is going to take a little bit of time,” Cornelius Smith’s attorney Michael Scholl said.

“I suppose it could probably be a year or so before we could ask for a trial date,” Juni Ganguli said.

Ganguli, who’s representing Justin Johnson, also gave an update on his client following reports of an attempted fight at the Shelby County Jail earlier this week.

“I’m not sure it was an attack. He seems to be doing fine,” Ganguli said.

As of now, both men are co-defendants in this case and it’s still too early to tell if that will change. While the men aren’t required to go to trial together, the outcome could depend on the prosecution’s case.

“Until we have all the evidence turned over and see what the situation is with the state’s case we won’t file any motions such as that,” Scholl said.

“There’s no way to protect your client if a co-defendant chooses to testify against them and the state wants to use that co-defendant as a witness,” Ganguli said, " Is that going to happen? I’m not sure, but that is a very real concern.”

During the hearing, Scholl requested a bond hearing for Smith. Scholl said under Tennessee law, everyone is entitled to a bond with the exception of a capitol murder offense or if someone is seeking the death penalty in the case. He said they haven’t received such notice in the case so they’re seeking a bond.

Ganguli said because Johnson has another matter pending in federal court for unrelated charges, he didn’t ask for a bond for his client.

“Because he’s detained in federal court already with violation of supervised release, he wouldn’t be going anywhere, so to speak, even if his bond was R.O.R (released on one’s own recognizance).”

Both men are due back in court for these charges Thursday, April 21st.

