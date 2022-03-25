2 children dead, adult missing after boating incident on Lake Ouachita

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two children were found dead Wednesday night after a boating incident at Lake Ouachita, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens told content partner KARK the agency got a call around 6 p.m., March 23 that a fisherman found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, both wearing a life jacket.

AGFC believes the man missing is the father of the two deceased children, KARK reported.

Officials said the incident happened at the end of the lake in the Yorktown Bay area, where a 14-foot-flat bottom boat was found half submerged.

Stephens said he doesn’t recommend this type of boat on the water, especially around windy and cold conditions.

He told KARK this type of incident isn’t common for the lake.

“We’re real lucky. We’ve had one drowning before this year,” Stephens said. “The numbers aren’t way up, but this will obviously push it somewhat.”

Officials told KARK they are still looking for an adult in the incident, as dive teams continue to search in the lake. AGFC is asking people to stay clear of the water to keep the water calm as much as possible to make the search easier.

